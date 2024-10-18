UBS Group Initiates Coverage on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close.

CRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,953. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $916,953. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

