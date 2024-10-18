Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 11907104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

