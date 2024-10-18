Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

