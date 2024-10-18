United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $7.40 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

