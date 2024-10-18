United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $7.40 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
UMC opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
See Also
