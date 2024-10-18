United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.14 and last traded at $135.79. 444,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,173,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26,566.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

