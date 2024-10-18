UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.16.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $566.00 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $608.63. The firm has a market cap of $522.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $584.20 and a 200-day moving average of $533.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

