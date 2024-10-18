Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Stock Up 2.7 %

Unity Software stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,106 shares of company stock worth $5,739,195. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $4,568,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.