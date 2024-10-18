Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $802,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

