Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 12,858,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 14,226,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02.
In other Upland Resources news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,566,988.77). Insiders bought a total of 2,900,000 shares of company stock worth $121,900,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.
