US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.19 ($0.45), with a volume of 85611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.21.

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.