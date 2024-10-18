USDB (USDB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $227.08 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $227.08 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00249435 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 227,532,278 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 227,532,277.6810973. The last known price of USDB is 0.99619948 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $6,396,149.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

