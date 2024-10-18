USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $73.31 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $73.31 million and approximately $265,278.03 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,941.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00549261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00027773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00075965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000127 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.64582645 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $284,602.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

