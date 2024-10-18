V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.07. 267,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

