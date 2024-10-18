V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $416.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

