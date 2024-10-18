V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.38. 288,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day moving average of $252.95. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

