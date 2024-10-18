V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,186 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 569,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,630. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

