V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.39. 91,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.