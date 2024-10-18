Vai Price Reaches $1.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Vai has a market cap of $4.69 million and $477.28 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,699,644 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

