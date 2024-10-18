Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Scotiabank

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Vale Stock Down 2.3 %

VALE stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

