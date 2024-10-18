VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Reduced by Cultivar Capital Inc.

Cultivar Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,346,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,106,000.

GDX opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

