VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 509,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS MOAT opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.