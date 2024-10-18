VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Purchased by Cultivar Capital Inc.

Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises about 5.8% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cultivar Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAP. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 194,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8,528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 498,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 493,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $616,000.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HAP opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.