VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $23,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

SMH stock opened at $251.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.40.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

