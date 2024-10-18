Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.17. The company had a trading volume of 137,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.