Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $279.90 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

