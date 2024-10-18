Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VGT stock opened at $601.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $573.15 and a 200 day moving average of $554.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

