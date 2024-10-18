Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $267.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $268.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

