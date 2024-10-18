Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.