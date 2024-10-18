Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $269.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

