Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.96. 15,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,259. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.76. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

