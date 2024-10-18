Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.