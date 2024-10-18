Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.01 and a 200-day moving average of $267.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.