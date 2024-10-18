Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

