Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

