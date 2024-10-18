Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 1,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,429,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Vela Technologies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.
About Vela Technologies
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vela Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is a support level?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.