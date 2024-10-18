Velas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466,153.68 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $466,153.68 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00040632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.