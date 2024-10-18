Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.37 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Velas has a market cap of $28.37 million and approximately $473,022.40 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00040661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

