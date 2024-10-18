Venom (VENOM) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venom has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $151.36 million and $3.48 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00252355 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,242,923,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,242,739,762.677459 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08175967 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $334,438.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

