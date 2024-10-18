Ventum Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$19.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.54.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 482,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,872. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.64. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

