Verasity Price Reaches $0.0030 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $29.57 million and $3.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

