Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.61. 32,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 360,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verb Technology

Verb Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.