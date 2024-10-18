Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.58. 224,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,761. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.68 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.90 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.