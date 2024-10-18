VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head to Head Contrast

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 VICI Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.16% -0.20% -0.10% VICI Properties 70.38% 10.32% 6.00%

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and VICI Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $46.21 million 5.20 $2.92 million ($0.04) -441.25 VICI Properties $3.74 billion 9.20 $2.51 billion $2.53 13.06

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

