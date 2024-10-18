Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.18. The stock has a market cap of £127.49 million, a P/E ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

