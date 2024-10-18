Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Victoria (LON:VCP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Victoria Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.18. The stock has a market cap of £127.49 million, a P/E ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 0.98.
Victoria Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.