Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

VCTR stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

