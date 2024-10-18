Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.60 and last traded at $65.76. 263,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,340,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.