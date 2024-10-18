Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,204.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,078.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,221.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.