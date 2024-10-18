Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cencora comprises about 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $235.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.