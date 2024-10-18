Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,505 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.8 %

ALSN stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

