Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 38.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,096,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $406.49 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $416.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

